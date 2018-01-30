WVEC
Close

No trial move for top organizer of white nationalist rally

Associated Press , WVEC 8:48 PM. EST January 30, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A judge has declined to move a perjury case against the chief organizer of a deadly white nationalist rally.
    
The Daily Progress reports the Albemarle County judge declined Tuesday to move the scheduled March 20 trial of Jason Kessler, but took a defense motion under advisement, allowing the court the option to move the case later if a jury cannot be seated.
    
Attorney Michael Hallahan argued media coverage "demonized" Kessler and would make finding an impartial jury impossible.
    
The perjury charge stems from a sworn statement Kessler made alleging he was assaulted by a Charlottesville man. Kessler later pleaded guilty to assaulting the man he accused.
    
White nationalists descended Aug. 12 on Charlottesville, their rally descending into chaos. A woman died when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters.
 

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories