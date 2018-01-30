No trial move for top organizer of white nationalist rally

Jason Kessler, an organizer of Unite the Right rally, tries to speak while being shouted down by counter-protesters outside the Charlottesville City Hall, Aug. 13, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A judge has declined to move a perjury case against the chief organizer of a deadly white nationalist rally.



The Daily Progress reports the Albemarle County judge declined Tuesday to move the scheduled March 20 trial of Jason Kessler, but took a defense motion under advisement, allowing the court the option to move the case later if a jury cannot be seated.



Attorney Michael Hallahan argued media coverage "demonized" Kessler and would make finding an impartial jury impossible.



The perjury charge stems from a sworn statement Kessler made alleging he was assaulted by a Charlottesville man. Kessler later pleaded guilty to assaulting the man he accused.



White nationalists descended Aug. 12 on Charlottesville, their rally descending into chaos. A woman died when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters.



