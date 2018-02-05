WVEC
NOAA almost done collecting info about future of leatherback

The Associated Press , WVEC 7:30 AM. EST February 05, 2018

The federal government is almost done collecting information about a decision that could change the conservation status of the world's largest turtle.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has received a petition from a fishing group asking that the Northwest Atlantic Ocean's leatherback sea turtles be listed as "threatened," but not endangered, under the Endangered Species Act. The agency is scheduled to complete collecting information and comments about the subject on Monday.

Leatherbacks can weigh 2,000 pounds and live all over the world's oceans. They have been listed as endangered by the U.S. for more than four decades.
 

