NOAA investigating false tsunami alert

WAKEFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- The National Weather Service in Wakefield said they keep a good eye on their computer models, and also on screen looking for warnings. Warnings just like the one sent out as a test tsunami alert on Tuesday.

Jeff Orrock is the meteorologist in charge at the Wakefield National Weather Service. He said everything they do gets broadcast to the public.

He explained the false tsunami warning sent to some people is now under investigation by NOAA.

"[They're] trying to figure out where [the alert] did or did not go, and then at that point you know that kind of becomes more of an investigation news story. Ok how did this happen?"

Orrock said the tsunami alert they got shows it's a test.

"You've got the test coding in the header. Which is required," He said. "A headline ... said this message is for testing purposes only."

Orrock said NWS has a multi-step process to get a tsunami warning out to everyone.

"Before we hit send, literally there's a huge stop sign that'll pop up on the screen that says stop are you sure you want to issue this live product."

Meanwhile he said, weather apps that misinterpreted the test as an actual event are not regulated, and need a better system of checks and balances.

This investigation could take weeks or months.

So, Orrock said it could take a while to see if the false tsunami message changes how weather apps are monitored.

