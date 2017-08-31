Norfolk-based Navy helo squadrons now up to 285 rescues in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WVEC)-- Two Norfolk-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrons continue to make their presence known in Texas, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Flying the MH-60 Seahawk, HSC-7, the Dustry Dogs, and, HSC-28, the Dragon Whales, have been conducting search and rescue missions since Monday.

According to the Navy, the two squadrons have a combined total of 285 people rescued.

U.S. Navy squadrons HSC-7 and HSC-28 up to 285 people rescued in Houston, Beaumont, Texas. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/AClLcrpLEi — Mike Gooding 13News (@13MikeGooding) August 31, 2017

Commander Dave Hecht of Naval Air Force Atlantic says the squadrons rescued 227 people on Monday, and rescued another 58 on Wednesday. Monday's rescues took place in Houston and Wednesday's rescues happened in Beaumont.

Hecht says that on Monday, 21 of the 227 people had to be hoisted up into the helicopter. On Wednesday all 58 had to be hoisted up, because of chest-deep water.

In addition the squadrons are credited with rescuing eleven dogs and one kitten.

Video below is by Petty Officer 1st Class Ernest Scott. It shows Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 conduct a Search and Rescue (SAR) mission at a residence in Beaumont, Texas in support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

© 2017 WVEC-TV