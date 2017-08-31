WVEC
Norfolk-based Navy helo squadrons now up to 285 rescues in Texas

In 3 days local Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrons successfully done 285 rescue missions.

Mike Gooding, WVEC 12:17 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WVEC)-- Two Norfolk-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrons continue to make their presence known in Texas, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Flying the MH-60 Seahawk, HSC-7, the Dustry Dogs, and, HSC-28, the Dragon Whales, have been conducting search and rescue missions since Monday.

According to the Navy, the two squadrons have a combined total of 285 people rescued.

Commander Dave Hecht of Naval Air Force Atlantic says the squadrons rescued  227 people on Monday, and rescued another 58 on Wednesday. Monday's rescues took place in Houston and Wednesday's rescues happened in Beaumont.

Hecht says that on Monday, 21 of the 227 people had to be hoisted up into the helicopter. On Wednesday all 58 had to be hoisted up, because of chest-deep water.

In addition the squadrons are credited with rescuing eleven dogs and one kitten.

Video below is by Petty Officer 1st Class Ernest Scott. It shows Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 conduct a Search and Rescue (SAR) mission at a residence in Beaumont, Texas in support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

