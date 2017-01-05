Norfolk based Navy squadron moving to Japan

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Norfolk-based Navy squadron is moving to Japan.

V-A-W-125 The Tiger-Tails, based at Chambers Field at Naval Station Norfolk fly the new E-2-D Advanced Hawkeye, early airborne warning and control aircraft.

They'll join Carrier Air Wing Five in February. Personnel has moved in phases for several months.

225 people are assigned to the squadron.

Old Dominion University says this move will be felt in the Hampton Roads economy.

In an e-mail, Robert M. McNab, Ph.D., Professor of Economics, Department of Economics, Deputy Director, Center for Economic Analysis and Policy tells 13News Now:

"The movement of the Norfolk based squadron would result in a loss of $4 to $5 million dollars of economic activity in the Hampton Roads area per year. The loss of economic activity would result from the loss of military compensation, basic allowance for housing, and basic allowance for subsistence and associated economic activity. There is also the likelihood of additional lost economic activity due to the displacement of maintenance and other support contracts associated with the squadron. "



