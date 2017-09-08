Norfolk Fire and Rescue battled residential fire

(Photo: Norfolk Fire and Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Friday.

The fire was reported in the 6400 block of Eason Circle, Roland Park.

A concerned citizen driving by noticed smoke coming from the rear of single a story home, called 911 and knocked on the door.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible when the first fire unit arrived on scene at 10:59 a.m., and the main body of the fire was in the rear of the home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the area of origin but smoke spread throughout the home.

The one story home sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

Fire control was deemed at 11:35 am and salvage operations were started to protect personal effects inside the home. There were no reported injuries to any firefighters or civilians.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Norfolk Fire Marshal Office.

A total of 28 firefighters responded to the fire. The home is uninhabitable at this time.

Red Cross was notified for two adult occupants and one child.

