Norfolk police celebrate National Prescription Drug Take Back day

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- April 28, 2018, is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The national day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs while educating the public.

Norfolk is participating in the free drug take-back day in various locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drop off locations:

Norfolk Police Training Center - 2500 N. Military Highway

Norfolk Police Operations Center - 3661 East Virginia Beach Blvd.

Norfolk Police 3rd Division - 901 Asbury Ave.

Norfolk State University Police - 2501 Corprew Ave.

Year-round anyone can drop off prescription drugs at 811 E. City Hall Monday through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Unused or expired medication can be turned in. Officials ask for liquids and pills only, they will not accept pressurized canisters of needles.

If anyone needs help with substance abuse they can contact the City of Norfolk Community Services Board. For emergency services call (757)664-7690, and for detoxification services call (757)664-6670.

