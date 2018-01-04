WVEC
Norfolk Police identify man found shot in Denby Park

Staff , WVEC 7:38 PM. EST January 04, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have identified the man shot and killed in Denby Park on Wednesday.

According to officials, Lanxter L. Kuykendall, 44, was found just after 6 p.m. lying on the sidewalk in Denby Park.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined he was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 423 East Little Creek Road.

The motive of suspect description has not been released. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

