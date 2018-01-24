Norfolk police search for armed, masked 7-Eleven robber

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A masked man with a gun robbed a Norfolk 7-Eleven on Tuesday.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Sewells Point Road around 7:30 p.m. Police say the suspect approached the clerk, showed a gun, and demanded money.
The suspect was able to get away on foot.
Detectives describe the suspect as a black man in his 20's, around 5'8" tall. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, light blue jeans, and a black mask over his face.
If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
