Norfolk Police search for missing 9-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for a 9-year-old girl who did not return home from school, Monday afternoon.

Shaniyah Carter was last seen at Coleman Place Elementary School around 3:30 p.m. She left to walk home from school instead of taking the bus.

Shaniyah was last seen wearing a tan jacket, burgundy shirt, and carrying a blue and black camouflage backpack.

If you have seen Shaniyah, or know where she may be, contact police at (757) 441-5610 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

