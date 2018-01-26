Norfolk Police search for robber who came back as a customer

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store on January 3.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the Tinee Giant at 3801 Hampton Boulevard. A armed masked man approached a clerk, demanded money, and fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police believe the man is 5'8" tall. After further investigation, detectives determined that the man returned to the convenience store the next day as a customer.

Police ask anyone who can recognize this man to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

