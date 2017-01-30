Norfolk Police search for suspects in Metro PCS robbery

(Photo: Norfolk Police Depatment)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating two suspects they believe robbed a business, Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 4600 block of E. Princess Anne Rd. just after noon.

Two men walked into a Metro PCS and demanded money from the store's employees.

The clerk gave into the men's demands and handed over the money, the two suspect then ran away.

Both of the suspects have been described as black men. One of those men is believed to be about 5'10" and has a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white letters on the front and a black and white knit cap.

The second man is believed to be around 6' tall, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark sunglasses, and a black sweatshirt with a white design on the front and red letters on the back.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)