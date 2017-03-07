Norfolk Public Health Little Creek Clinic closes for renovations, services moved

Male doctor sitting with female patient by window, side view (Photo: Jochen Sands, (c) Jochen Sands)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Department of Health Little Creek Clinics and Women, Infants and Children Services will be closed for renovations, Friday, March 10.

The renovations will help improve customer services and operational efficiencies. The clinics will later reopen in June.

In the mean time, Immunization clinics will be moved to the Norfolk Public Health Center, located at 830 Southampton Ave. They will resume on Monday, March 13. The clinic will be open Monday through Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The March 20 Family Planning and Sexual Transmitted Infections clinics will be moved to Park Place, located at 606 W. 29th St.for the following services:

Family Planning Monday and Thursday appointments and walk-in clients from 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sexual Transmitted Infections and Family Planning walk-in clients Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.



Pediatric clinics, scheduled for March 20, will be moved to the Norfolk Public Health Center. Those services will begin on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Appointments will be available for Fridays as well.

If you have any questions, or wish to schedule an appointment, call Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 638-2889 or (757) 683-2735.

Women, Infant and Children will be available at Park Place, Huntersville and Berkley locations, by appointment only. For more information, call (757) 985-4878 pr (757) 985-4856.

