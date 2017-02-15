Norfolk residents upset over water bill

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Remembering Velma Scaife
-
Missing teen cases could be related
-
Family donates Nat Turner's bible to museum
-
W&M statue vandalized over weekend
-
Florists hard at work for Valentine's Day
-
Students help recovering classmate
-
Former 13News Now reporter Velma Scaife passes away
-
Firefighter shortage concerns
-
VDOT Toll Relief Program Application Deadline Approaches
-
German shepherd wins Westminster dog show
More Stories
-
One man killed, another seriously injured in…Feb 15, 2017, 10:12 p.m.
-
Norfolk residents upset over high water billsFeb 15, 2017, 11:19 p.m.
-
Local restaurant closing Thursday, standing with…Feb 15, 2017, 11:25 p.m.