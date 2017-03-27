Norfolk retired city employees' request cost of living allowances

A bird's eye view of Norfolk, Virginia at night (Photo: Thinkstock Photos, NathanIngramPhotography)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Tom Luckman is a retired City of Norfolk Employee. He also represents The City of Norfolk Retiree Association. He said man City of Norfolk retirees are struggling financially because in recent years the City of Norfolk has not provided annual Cost of Living Allowances (COLA).



“We had an ad-hoc system in Norfolk where on an annual basis the City Council could give a COLA, cost of living allowance and it was done ad-hoc 23 and it worked for thirty years,” said Luckman.



With no annual COLA Luckman said retirees have suffered annual pension losses due to inflation. Retirees wrote a letter to City Council expressing their COLA desires for the upcoming Fiscal Year-18 Budget.



“People are suffering and that's why we are doing it. We have retirees that are suffering and the automatic COLA for government employees is a lifeline and we just don't have it. We are asking for a COLA for next year and then an annual percentage of the consumer price index annually for the years there after,” said Luckman.



The City’s spokesperson Lori Crouch told 13News Now, the City of Norfolk has its own retirement system that does not provide an annual COLA. As part of last year’s budget, Council approved a bonus for the retirees.



Crouch said a one-time two percent COLA costs the General Fund approximately $1 million a year and a permanent two percent COLA would cost the General Fund approximately $20 million in the year after it is implemented.



“While the city is currently stable financially, an additional $20 million in ongoing expenses will be extremely difficult to absorb without new revenue or a decrease in expenditures elsewhere,” said Crouch.



Luckman and others plan to address Council at their March 28 meeting.

© 2017 WVEC-TV