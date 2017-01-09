Norfolk road crews continue cleanup work

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The snow is still sticking around Monday in Norfolk, keeping public works crews busy as they continue to clear roads.

"The primary roads are probably about 80 percent which means they're about 80 percent at the asphalt and about 50 percent for the secondary roads," said Trista Fayton, Management Services Administrator for Public Works.

She said crews have been hitting the streets to make sure it's safe for anyone who travels. But, even for them, they face challenges with this weather.

"Of course, because of the temps aren't as high as we need them to be, the roadways freeze back up," she said.

These are challenges some people in Norfolk face as well as their neighborhood streets sit untouched, frozen over with sheets of ice.

"We don't have the resources. It's unfortunate. We want to do it. If we could, we would but the main thing we need to do is get our primary and secondary routes," said Fayton.

Fayton says although the snow has stopped, crews are still going to be working, about 20 plows and spreaders treating the streets.

Hopefully, they'll get a little help soon from the weather.

"Hopefully tomorrow midday, if we can get temps in the 30 or 40's we'll be better to go off and get closer to secondary and primary roads," said Fayton.