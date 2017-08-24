Norfolk shooting leaves two men injured

Getty Images/iStockphoto

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after two men were found shot Thursday night.

According to dispatch, one victim was found in the 1200 block of Lead Street and another was found in the 2400 block of Princess Anne Rd.

Both men were taken to a local area hospital with possible life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, call the crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2017 WVEC-TV