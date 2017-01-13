Norfolk to hand out hundreds of free apple, pear, and peach trees

Red apples on a tree (Photo: Olci)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- You've heard of adoption events for animals, but what about trees? The city wants to invite you to their one-of-a-kind event this weekend.

Friends of Norfolk's Environment and the City of Norfolk will be giving out up to 450 fruit and nut trees to residents, Saturday, January 14th.

Jam'n Jamz is the name of the event. It will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. at the Ernie Morgan Center on Granby St.

The varieties of trees include apple, pear, plum, fig, Pawpaw, peach, and more.

Those who adopt a tree will also be provided with planting and care instruction. They will also have opportunity to learn about rain barrels, chat with Norfolk beekeepers, and watch jam-making demonstrations. Free samples will be included!

The event is part of a larger effort to increase Norfolk's tree canopy.

The event was overwhelmingly popular last year, so event attendees are encouraged to show up early.

