Norfolk veteran speaks out on potential Meals on Wheels cuts

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - A program dedicated to feeding low-income senior citizens could become a victim of President Trump's proposed budget cuts.



The president's blueprint calls for an 18 percent decrease in funding for the Department of Health and Human Services--that's $15 billion. That department funds Meals on Wheels programs throughout the country.

Meals on Wheels served over 219 million meals to 2.4 million homebound senior citizens in 2016. That includes Norfolk senior citizen and veteran Edward Carmack. His situation is dire. After suffering a number of strokes over the years, he is now unable to cook or go to the grocery store—he can barely see or walk. In fact, he says he hasn’t left his Norfolk apartment in over a year. Without a television, radio, or access to the internet, the only regular contact he has with the outside world is through Meals on Wheels.

“I just depend on that for something to eat-- keeps me alive. I can’t do anything about it, so I’m just stuck,” he said.



Mr. Carmack says he used to get about seven meals a week, but the program made some cuts and now he only gets one or two. Sometimes, he says he only eats one meal a week.



“The rest of the week I don’t eat, or else I have to order something in from a restaurant, which is very expensive,” he said.



When Carmack found out about the president's proposed plan to eliminate the Community Development Block Grant program, which funds Meals on Wheels, his heart dropped.



“I can’t see how they can do it. I don’t know what he (Trump) is thinking about,” he said.



John Skirven is the CEO of Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia -- which is the largest Meals on Wheels provider in Hampton Roads. He said the cuts would be devastating, and he is urging congressional leaders to take action.



“There’s not enough funding now to support those people that cannot even afford the $5-6 a day that they might contribute. It would severely limit the number of people we could serve,” he said.

Carmack says the only he can do at this point is wait and hope for the best.



“Worries me to death-- have another seizure or something, so I just won't think about it until it happens,” he said.

Meals on Wheels released a statement on the matter:

March 16, 2017 – Today, the President sent his Budget Blueprint, also known as the “skinny budget,” to Congress with a plan to release further details in the coming months. This blueprint focuses on discretionary spending levels for Fiscal Year 2018, and makes investments in defense programs, paid for through deep cuts to non-defense discretionary (NDD) programs, such as Meals on Wheels. The portions of the President’s Budget that have been released so far call for the elimination of a number of federal programs, including the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), on which some local Meals on Wheels programs rely to deliver nutritious meals, safety checks and friendly visits to our nation’s most vulnerable seniors. Details on our network’s primary source of funding, the Older Americans Act, which has supported senior nutrition programs for 45 years, have not yet been released. This vital Act provides 35% of the total funding for Meals on Wheels (both congregate and home-delivered programs) nationally. With a stated 17.9% cut to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) budget, however, it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which these critical services would not be significantly and negatively impacted if enacted into law. “The problem with a skinny budget is it is lean on details. So, while we don’t know the exact impact yet, cuts of any kind to these highly successful and leveraged programs would be a devastating blow to our ability to provide much-needed care for millions of vulnerable seniors in America, which in turn saves billions of dollars in reduced healthcare expenses” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO Meals on Wheels America. The need is growing rapidly, and federal funding has not kept pace. The network is already serving 23 million fewer meals now than in 2005, and waiting lists are mounting in every state. At a time when increased funding is needed, we fear that the millions of seniors who rely on us every day for a nutritious meal, safety check and visit from a volunteer will be left behind. This successful public-private partnership, for which every federal dollar is matched with about three dollars from other sources, enables at-risk seniors to stay out of more expensive healthcare settings and remain more healthy, safe and independent in their own homes, where they want to be. After all, we can provide a senior with Meals on Wheels for an entire year for roughly the same cost of an average one-day stay in the hospital or ten days in a nursing home. The nationwide Meals on Wheels network, comprised of 5,000, local, community-based programs, receives 35% of its total funding for the provision of congregate and home-delivered meals from the federal government through the Older Americans Act, administered by the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living. Other federal funding sources that support Meals on Wheels program operations may include the Community Development Block Grant, Community Services Block Grant or the Social Services Block Grant. In addition, programs rely on contributions from state or local governments, private donations and other resources to cover the rest, demonstrating one of the best examples of a successful public-private partnership. Meals on Wheels America, the largest and oldest national organization representing senior nutrition programs across the country, receives only 3% of its funding from the government, specifically to run the National Research Center on Nutrition and Aging.

