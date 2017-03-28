Norfolk wants to commission an artist to design artwork for airport

Flight leaves Norfolk International Airport (Photo: Norfolk International Airport)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Calling all artists! The Norfolk International Airport wants to see what you've got.

The Public Art Planning Committee is looking for an artist to design and create artwork for the exterior of the airport. They want the artwork to show what a friendly and welcoming city Norfolk is.

The design should be relevant to Norfolk, as well as site specific, and provoke thought and conversation.

The committee has a budget of $200,000. Artist who are interested in submitting their design will need to visit the Norfolk arts website here. The deadline for submissions is 2 p.m. on May 4, 2017.

