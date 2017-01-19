Norfolk's 'cops in barber shops' outreach program begins

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Police Department took an unusual approach to build better communities by using barber shops

“All young men, I don't care who they are, have a certain way they want to look,” says Norfolk Police Chief, Larry Boone.

For that perfect look they almost always turn to a barber shop, which is often not just a place to get a haircut but also a place to speak their mind .

“Just like things that go on in the world like in today's society,” says 19-year-old Antonio Johnson. “Anything that you pretty much want to get off your mind and stuff.”

That’s why barber shops are a key component in the police department's new Five-0 and Fades initiative, which aims to build better communities by having officers stop by occasionally and chat with clients.

“They are in four walls, captive audience and I have the right type of officer there to talk to them about some very difficult topics,” Boone says.

Officers and barbers demonstrated how to have difficult conversations about topics like officer involved shootings and racial profiling during the program's kickoff event Thursday night.

“It's a step in the right direction and like I said letting the police see stuff from a different point of view and a different person's perspective,” Johnson says.

“I have no doubt that we'll create some genuine relationships and perhaps we can move the needle forward in reducing some of the violent crime,” Boone says.

Violent crime that Chief Boone says is often disproportionately committed by young men between the ages of 15-29.

“At the end of six months I'm hoping we've identified enough clients to reach out to that age demographic to curtail some of the things that are going on here in the city,” Boone says.

The Five-0 and Fades initiative begins Saturday at four Norfolk barber shops.

