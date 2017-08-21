(Photo: WTVD)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Stokes County Sheriff's Office says an 8-year-old girl who was the focus of a regional Amber Alert was found safe Sunday night.

Trinity McGraw was found safe in Louisville, Ky. after being reported missing Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Police.

Trinity McGraw, photo submitted by N.C. Department of Public Safety.

At the time of the Amber Alert being issued, deputies with Stokes County Sheriff's Office reported that she may have been with 37-year-old Patrick McGraw.

Patrick McGraw's family members told deputies that Patrick spoke with his father Charles, asking him for money so that Patrick could buy clothes for Trinity. Charles reportedly lives in Louisville, deputies say.

Patrick McGraw, photo via Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Patrick McGraw is being held in custody, according to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

