North Carolina Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old girl

(Photo: WTVD)

WESTFIELD, North Carolina (WTVD) -- Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 8-year-old Trinity McGraw, who was last seen in the Surry County town of Westfield.

Law enforcement agencies are looking for a gray Ford Focus with Georgia license plate #RDG2198.

The Stokes County Sherrif's Dept is searching for Trinity Lakin McGraw. Trinity is described as a white female, approximately 4 feet tall, 53 pounds, with long hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a watermelon design long night gown. She was not wearing shoes or socks.

Authorities say she was taken by 37-year-old Patrick Ryan McGraw, described as a white male, 6 foot, 220 pounds, He has a bald head, blue eyes, and was wearing a white T-shirt.

He also has a cross tattoo on his left calf and a clock tattoo on his right shoulder that also says "Trinity."

Officials did not immediately confirm the relationship between the two.

They were last seen traveling north on Frans Road in Westfield. Authorities said they believe the pair may be traveling to Kentucky.

If you have any Information, please call the Stokes County Sheriff's Department immediately at (336) 593-8787 or call 911.

