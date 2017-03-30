North Carolina governor signs 'bathroom law' repeal

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he has signed into law a measure that rolls back the state's "bathroom bill."



The Democratic governor signed the bill Thursday despite criticisms from the transgender rights community. The groups say the new measure still denies them protection from discrimination. They demanded nothing less than full repeal.



Cooper acknowledges that it's not a perfect deal and stops short of many things the state needs to do.



Some conservatives also condemned the compromise, saying the current law should have been left in place.



The law known as House Bill 2 cost the state dearly in business projects, conventions and basketball tournaments.



After a year of backlash, the compromise plan was announced Wednesday night. It was worked out under mounting pressure from the NCAA, which threatened to take away more sporting events.

