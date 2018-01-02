North Carolina man accused of killing another man's dog

CANDLER, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have charged a North Carolina man with cruelty to animals for shooting and killing another man's dog.



The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says in a warrant that 61-year-old Darrell Craig Franklin shot a red tick hound belonging to another man. The warrant also says Franklin failed to provide proper care for the dog after it developed intestinal parasites.



According to the warrant, dating back to Nov. 2, 2017, said the dog became "malnourished and underweight."



Franklin is jailed under a $1,000 bond. It's not known if she has an attorney.

© 2018 Associated Press