North Carolina man arrested on animal cruelty charge

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man wanted on multiple counts of animal cruelty has been apprehended in Florida.



In a statement sent to local media outlets, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said Robert Brian "Tony" Fore and his wife, Sandy, fled the area after surrendering 40 dogs and cats on last March.



Robert Fore is charged with two felony counts of killing an animal by starvation, four felony counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals. He is jailed under a $15,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23. It's not known if he has an attorney.



Sandy Jean Fore, who is still at large, still has outstanding warrants for multiple charges of killing an animal by starvation and cruelty to animals.

© 2018 Associated Press