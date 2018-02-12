North Carolina man charged in fatal shooting, police chase

Photo: file

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina have charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting and a police chase on Interstate 40.



The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets that multiple charges have been filed against 20-year-old Cameron Ellis McElrath of Swannanoa, including first-degree murder and felony fleeing to elude arrest. McElrath is charged in Sunday's shooting death of 23-year-old Robert Jacob Stewart.



On Sunday, the sheriff's office issued an alert for McElrath after a call regarding the shooting on Sunday.



The sheriff's department said in arrest warrants that McElrath rammed a sheriff's office cruiser "with the intent to kill."



McElrath is being held in the Buncombe County jail without bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.



© 2018 Associated Press