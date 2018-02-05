North Carolina man charged in machete attack after argument

Shadow of hand holding knife (Photo: Nantapok, Nantapong Kittisubsiri)

BREVARD, N.C. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina have arrested a man following a machete attack on an acquaintance.



The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Dakota Ray Griffith is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after an incident on Sunday.



Griffith was arrested after deputies were dispatched to a report of an assault at about 6:45 p.m. on Asheville Highway in Transylvania County.



The sheriff's office said on Monday that the unidentified victim received "substantial injuries" to his hand, but none was life threatening.



Griffith is being held in the Transylvania County jail under a $40,000 secured bond. His online record doesn't say if he has an attorney.



