North Carolina man charged with murder after victim dies

Shadow of hand holding knife (Photo: Nantapok, Nantapong Kittisubsiri)

WASHINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after the man he's accused of stabbing died.



WITN-TV in Greenville reports the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Matthew Scrase was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.



Deputies responding to a call to a home near Belhaven on Sunday found 55-year-old Elwood Williams with multiple stab wounds. Williams was transferred to a Greenville hospital, where he died on Monday.



Investigators say they think the two men had both been drinking and had an argument which led to the stabbing.



Scrase is being held without bond in the Beaufort County jail. It couldn't be determined if he has an attorney.



© 2018 Associated Press