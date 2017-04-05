North Carolina man charged with murder of 2-year-old at Jacksonville hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Brandon Michael Smith, 36, has been charged with murder after two-year-old Alayna Williamson was rushed to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and later died, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

The incident happened back on Wednesday, March, 22.

Police say the two-year-old died from blunt force trauma to the head. An investigation determined the mother’s boyfriend, Brandon Michael Smith was the suspect.





Officials say the two-year-old had been at Inn Town Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road prior to the hospital. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, the victim was transferred via Trauma One to UF Health Trauma Center where she later died.

On Tuesday March 28, U.S. Marshals located and arrested the suspect in Fayetteville, North Carolina. On Tuesday, April 4, he was transported back to Jacksonville where he was charged with the murder of two-year-old Alayna Williamson and booked into jail.

