North Carolina officer charged with sending obscene images

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WVEC) -- A former Winterville police officer was arrested and charged with Dissemination of Obscene Material on Monday.

23-year-old Deon Treyquan Bryant used his position as an officer to obtain women's personal information. He then used an anonymous texting app to send them text messages involving sexual solicitation and obscene images.

Citizens complained to the Winterville Police about Bryant, which sparked an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Special Agent Chad Barefoot 984-204-2757 or cbarefoot@ncsbi.gov.

