North Carolina sends 5 water rescue crews to Texas

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina is sending five swift water rescue teams to Texas to help with the recovery from Hurricane Harvey.



The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a news release that 92 people from various fire departments around the state are going to College Station, Texas, on Thursday.



The teams are from Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Henderson County and Raleigh-Durham.



North Carolina has 30 highly-trained swift water rescue teams. The state-coordinated program came after Hurricane Fran in 1996. The team worked to evacuate residents during Hurricane Floyd in 1999 and was very active during Hurricane Matthew last year.



The teams can handle a variety of rescues including using small boats and other equipment to rescue people from flooded homes and others stranded by floodwaters in precarious locations.

