North Carolina woman sentenced to prison in child abuse case

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina woman who pleaded guilty to charges of child abuse has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.



The Winston-Salem Journal reports 33-year-old Claudia Martinez Hernandez pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor child abuse Thursday and was sentenced. The report says she entered an Alford plea to other charges, including attempted human trafficking.



An Alford plea isn't an admission of guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.



Prosecutors said Hernandez physically abused a teen girl in April, causing a concussion. She was ordered to stay away from her, but prosecutors said she was paid to enable a man to rape the girl later.



Defense attorney Andrew Keever said Hernandez has bipolar and schizo-affective disorders.



The report says Hernandez must register as a sex offender



