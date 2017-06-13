Parents say U.S. student released from North Korea is in coma

Otto Warmbier of Cincinnati was in North Korea with a tour group when officials there detained him. (Photo: Submitted to USA TODAY)

North Korea has released Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old college student who had been detained and imprisoned in that reclusive dictatorship for more than a year.

"At the direction of the president, the Department of State has secured the release of Otto Warmbier from North Korea," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement Tuesday. "Mr. Warmbier is en route to the United States, where he will be reunited with his family."

Otto Warmbier's parents, Fred and Cindy Warmbier, confirmed in a statement that their son is in a coma. "We have been told that he has been in that condition since March of 2016. We learned of this only one week ago,” they said.

Earlier Tuesday, Fred Warmbier told The Cincinnati Enquirer said the family would hold a news conference Wednesday in Cincinnati, with the details yet to be finalized.

A Department of State spokeswoman said that out of respect for the privacy of Warmbier's family, "we have no further comment."

Sen. Rob Portman confirmed the release but did not comment on Warmbier's health.

"The Secretary of State has confirmed to me that Otto has been released by North Korea, and is being returned to his family,” the Ohio Republican said in a statement. “Fred, Cindy, and the Warmbier family have been remarkably strong throughout this ordeal. Over the last 18 months, they have had to endure more than any family should have to bear.”

The Warmbiers have been relentlessly pressing — first behind the scenes and then more publicly — for their son’s release.

“I want my kid home. He doesn’t deserve this,” Fred Warmbier told The Enquirer in an interview last month.

During his 18-month incarceration, the Warmbiers have only heard from Otto once — through a letter on March 2, 2016.

He noted that the North Koreans had refused to let Swedish officials — America’s diplomatic intermediaries in that country — visit or contact Otto for more than a year.

“Since March 2, no one has seen or heard from Otto. No one,” Fred Warmbier said.

Tillerson's announcement comes as former NBA player Dennis Rodman is paying a return visit to North Korea. Rodman, in an interview with CNN before landing in North Korea, said he was "trying to accomplish something we both need," referring to himself and the Trump administration.

Asked whether he was working on the release of detained Americans, he said, "that is not my purpose right now."

Tillerson said the State Department is still working to secure the release of three other U.S. citizens detained in North Korea.

Warmbier was a University of Virginia student when he decided to go to North Korea with a tour group. He was detained when as tour group prepared to leave North Korea, charged with engaging in allegedly anti-state activity. He was sentenced in March 2016 after a televised trial in North Korea, when he publicly confessed to trying to steal a propaganda banner.

Contributing: The Associated Press

