Northam, other Democratic candidates to hold Shore meet and greet

(Delmarvanow.com) -- Democratic candidates for statewide offices in Virginia led by governor-hopeful Ralph Northam will be on the Eastern Shore for a meet and greet with voters on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Northam, lieutenant governor candidate Justin Fairfax and Mark Herring, the candidate for attorney general, will hold the public meeting from 1-3 p.m. at the Accomack County Airport in Melfa.

Also present will be Willie Randall, the candidate for House of Delegates for 100th District.

The program will be moderated by State Sen. Lynwood Lewis and is a chance for voters to discuss issues with the candidates.

Born in Nassawadox, gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam, has been Virginia’s lieutenant governor since 2013. He also is an assistant professor of neurology at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk.

Presently in private law practice, Fairfax, the candidate for lieutenant governor, has served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and as deputy coordinator of the Northern Virginia Human Trafficking Task Force. He was co-chair of Sen. Mark Warner’s successful reelection campaign.

Herring has served as Virginia’s attorney general since 2013.

Randall, a former Northampton County supervisor, is seeking the 100th District seat in the House of Delegates currently held by Robert Bloxom Jr.

Voters will go to the polls Nov. 7 to elect the governor and other statewide and municipal officers.

Delmarvanow.com