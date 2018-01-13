RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Ralph Northam has been sworn in as Virginia's 73rd governor.



The Democrat took the oath of office shortly after noon on a cold and dreary Saturday on the south portico of the state Capitol, which was designed by former governor Thomas Jefferson.



Northam easily won November's election thanks to strong voter antipathy toward President Donald Trump. The pediatric neurologist campaigned on a promise to govern in a bipartisan manner while also standing up to the president.



Northam has also promised to try and expand Medicaid and enact stricter gun laws.



Several groups took part in the ceremony, including James Madison University's marching band, the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets and an oyster shucking champion.

