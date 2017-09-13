Northampton grand jury indicts 7; charges include strangulation, drug possession

A grand jury in Northampton County on Monday, Sept. 11 indicted seven people on charges including strangulation, breaking and entering and drug possession.

Danny Campbell, 32, of Cape Charles, was indicted on charges of strangulation and assault and battery.

Simon Arredondo Torres, 53, of Eastville was indicted on a charge of malicious assault.

Jeremy Miles, 35, of Onancock, was indicted on charges of possession of a gun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug.

Cornelius Townsend Jr., 62, of Exmore, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

William Morris, 58, of Cape Charles was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Leonard Victory, 58, of Exmore was indicted on a charge of third offense, alcohol-related driving on a revoked license.

Joseph C. Reiher, 46, of Birdsnest was indicted on charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny.

