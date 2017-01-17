Northbound lanes of St. Paul's Blvd. to be closed to all traffic this weekend

traffic cones on street.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The northbound lanes of St. Paul's Blvd. will be closed to all traffic between Bute St. and Bramble Ave. starting Friday, January 20.

The closure is due to construction of the final two tie-ins for the HRSD Downtown Sewer Force Main Replacement project.

The lanes will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, and will run through Monday, January 23.

Southbound traffic will not be affected by this project.

A detour will be put into place.

If you would like to know more about this project, or have any questions, please call the City of Norfolk 24-hour hotline at (757) 664-7220.

