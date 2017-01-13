NYPD: 12-year-old points gun at classmate's head over chicken nugget

Chicken nuggets piled together isolated on white background (Photo: TatianaTolstykh)

HARLEM, Manhattan (WVEC/WABC) -- A teenage girl had a gun pointed at her after refusing to give a chicken nugget to a classmate, Tuesday.

According to WABC, the 12-year-old suspect approached the victim, a classmate from school, and asked for one of the girl's chicken nuggets inside a McDonald's on 103rd St. and Third Ave. The girl declined.

Authorities believe the boy then followed the victim to the subway where he allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded she give him the chicken nuggets.

WABC reports that the girl smacked the gun away from her head and the suspect ran away. That boy now faces robbery charges.

