Ocean City to paint thin blue line to support police

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan wanted a way to honor the Ocean City Police Department.

According to the Ocean City Police Commission meeting minutes, Meehan read about Ocean City, New Jersey painting a thin blue line in front of the Ocean City Police Department in November and thought it would be a good idea to do the same to honor police in Ocean City, Maryland.

Meehan brought the proposal to the Ocean City Police Commission meeting on Dec. 12, where the commission unanimously voted to approve the painting of a thin blue line in front of the Ocean City Police Department headquarters on 65th Street.

At the meeting, the motion was made by Meehan to approve the painting and was seconded by council member Mary Knight.