Oceana fire department, chief, picked as best in U.S. Navy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Naval Air Station Oceana Navy Fire & Emergency Services Department cleaned up in recent awards competitions.

They were picked as the Department of the Navy Large Fire Department of Year.

And, Navy Region Mid Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services District Chief Kenneth Snyder was named the Department of the Navy Fire Chief of the Year.

"We take a lot of pride in e fact tat we take care of the military.," said Snyder. "This job is the best job I could've had, could've ended up with.:

Snyder's team, made up of about 80 federal civilian personnel at Oceana, Dam Neck and Fentress Field, is responsible for protecting over $1 billion worth of facilities.

Last year they ensured the safety of more than 240,000 visitors at the three day Oceana air show.

And, all that training really paid off five yeas ago, when an Oceana jet crashed into a nearby apartment complex. Nobody was seriously hurt and no one was killed.

"It's nice to get recognized, but these guys do this every day, every year," said lead firefighter Captain Steve Ipock. "This is what we do. So when you get recognized of course it's nice. But we didn't do anything any different this year than we've done my entire career."

The firefighters and paramedics say, it's a true calling.

"Public service, you wouldn't be in this job f you didn't enjoy public service," said firefighter/paramedic Chris Hudgens."As far as what we do for people, our clients if you will,if you didn't like that, you wouldn't be in this profession."

Firefighter Ken Longueuil said he loves his job., ""There's a lot of moving parts on a consistent basis, 24 hours a day. You've got to have teamwork. You've got to have the ability of everyone working together to get this job done."

Their motto is "Protecting Those Who Defend America." The Oceana team will now go on to compete against the other branches of the service for the title of best in the military.

