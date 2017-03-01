Oceanfront business booming due to warm weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
USS Bataan setting out on 7-month deployment this morning
-
Pageant twins
-
13News Now at Noon Weather Forecast, 3/1/17
-
13News Now Weather Radar
-
Navy issues punishments for flying 'Trump Flag'
-
13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast, 3/1/17
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
More Stories
-
13 STORM MODE: Strong storms possible tonightFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.
-
Feds conduct major joint operation in Hampton RoadsMar. 1, 2017, 4:56 p.m.
-
USS Bataan sets out on 7-month deploymentFeb 26, 2017, 11:53 a.m.