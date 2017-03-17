ODU partners with Navy to teach sailors STEM technology

United States Navy logo (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK. Va. (WVEC) -- For sailors from the USS Mason, and USS Normandy, the idea was to show them the art of the possible.

To show them that, if they were out to sea, and needed a part and couldn't get it, they could make one instead. With a 3-D printer.



"In this case we're showing them some skills so they can print spare parts once they deploy and they don't have access to the regular supply chain," said Old Dominion University Mechanical Engineering Technology Assistant Professor Vukica Jovanovic,.

ODU's Batten College of Engineering and Technology is providing a total of 15 laboratory-based educational workshops for Navy men and women with help from a $1 million grant provided by the Office of Naval Research.

The goal is to increase awareness of the new technology and encourage active duty service members to pursue a career in STEM, both while in the Navy and after they separate from active duty.

"We're helping the navy active service men learn about relevant technologies that are going to be part of their possible work in the future," said Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Assistant Professor Onur Bilgen.

Modeling, Simulation and Visualization Engineering Assistant Professor Michel Audette agreed. "On the one hand, this is about getting them interested in 3-D printing and some related technology, but beyond that it's about making the case for how cool engineering can be," he said.

Besides 3D printing, sailors also learned about reverse engineering, computer-aided design, 3D scanning and meshing, rapid spare parts production, product lifecycle management and part retrieval.

It was all stuff that might come in handy some day.

"I could see this being beneficial in a later day and age," said USS Normandy Machinist's Mate Aaron Thompson.

And while today's workshop focused on sailors from the USS Mason and USS Normandy, past workshops have taught crew members from the USS San Jacinto and USS Kearsarge.

There will be five workshops each year until 2019; It's expected that 300 sailors will complete the training.

© 2017 WVEC-TV