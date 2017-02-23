ODU professor credits Oscar diversity to more women, people of color in The Academy

The Oscars

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- This year, the Oscars is breaking the diversity mold and people are taking notice.

#OscarsSoWhite was a hashtag many were flooding social media with last year after the lack of diversity in nominees.

There were boycotts and jokes made about the lack of color in the best actor and best film categories.

This year, there are seven nominees of color in the top acting field and four out of the eight best film nominees that have diverse casts.

Old Dominion University film professor and former producer/director to the stars, Monty Ross, attributes this to a more diverse Academy, the people who vote.

According to WalletHub, more women and people of color have joined the ranks.

"It allows you to see that you can achieve the highest award given by the industry which is what the academy award is," said Ross. "It's going to be a bright future."

Ross hopes this will influence his students who are the next generation of the film industry.

