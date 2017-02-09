WVEC
ODU still can't beat Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee State beat ODU 64-51 Thursday night. The Monarchs have not beaten the Blue Raiders since joining Conference USA.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:06 PM. EST February 09, 2017

After falling to Middle Tennessee State 64-51 Thursday night, ODU continued their struggles against the Blue Raiders. Since ODU joined Conference USA they've gone (0-7) against Middle Tennessee.

The Monarchs never had the lead against the first place Blue Raiders who built a 14 point first half lead.

After intermission, ODU cut the deficit to 6 but could get no closer.

In need of production from their offensive stars, the Monarchs got a combined zero points from Brandan Stith and Zoran Talley.

B.J. Stith led ODU with 17 points.

