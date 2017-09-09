Officer crashes into tractor-trailer responding to robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - An officer in North Carolina received minor injuries when he crashed into a tractor-trailer on his way to an armed robbery call.



The Durham Police Department said in a release the officer's marked police car rear-ended the truck about 9:15 p.m. The front part of the cruiser went beneath the trailer and caught on fire, but the officer was able to get out. The officer was responding to a call, with his lights and siren running.



The department did not name the officer.



The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

