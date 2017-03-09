Review: Officers justified in shooting death of mentally ill man

Willie James (Photo: family photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office found that two police officers used appropriate and justified force when they shot and killed a mentally ill man last year.

The legal review decision of the case said that Officers V. C. Dozier and C. A. Wacker were on duty in the 400 block of Chapel St. on June 2, 2016.

Dozier, Wacker, and other officers were in the area after police received reports that a stolen car was heading the wrong direction on Walke St. Witnesses saw a number of people jump from the car before police arrived.

While police were investigating the incident, someone ran out of a home in the neighborhood and told officers that a man, Willie James, punched several people inside the home which was located at 410 Chapel St.

Wacker began to move towards James. Dozier followed his fellow officer in order to help the people who were assaulted.

As the two officers entered the home, a woman confirmed that James attacked her. She told Wacker and Dozier that James had gone upstairs.

Other people in the home later said hat James came into it shortly before police arrived, and had punched several people, including the woman and her daughter. James believed the people in the home had called police. In its reveiew, the commonwealth's attorney's office found that was not the case.

Dozier called upstairs to James asking him to come down. Dozier had his gun out, but it was not pointed up the stairs.

James appeared at the top of the stairs. He began making angry noises and yelled things at the officers, but they could not understand him.

A woman who there described the police as being "polite" as they talked to James.

James appeared to become agitated as his spoke to police, and he refused to come down stairs. He reached towards his waistband multiple times, eventually pulling out a large kitchen knife.

While holding the knife, James jumped down towards the bottom of the stairs where Dozier and Wacker were standing.

When James reached the bottom of the stairs, he began swinging the knife back and forth, moving towards Dozier who was backed into a couch. Wacker was standing closer to an interior wall.

As James continued moving towards the officers, Dozier fell over the couch. Both officers fired their guns.

Dozier said he began shooting because of how close James swung the knife to the officer's head.

Wacker said he began firing because he thought James stabbed Dozier.

Wacker continued firing as James fell to the ground. He explained that was because the knife still was in James' hand.

Once James was on the ground, both officers began to administer medical aid.

Emergency crews arrived and took James to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died.

The woman whom James assaulted was his sister She told police that James suffered from mental illness, and received help from Norfolk Community Services Board.

James sometimes would come to his sister's home where she would give him his prescription medicine. Other times, he stayed elsewhere, including under a bridge.

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office noted that prior to the night of the shooting, James was found "Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity" on three counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Obstruction of Justice.

Wacker was wearing a body camera. The footage from it confirmed the sequence of events that played out.

Legal Review of Officer-involved Shooting of Willie D. James by 13News Now on Scribd

