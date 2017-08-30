Official: Beating suspect will be sent to Virginia

(Photo: Patterson, Erin)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A court official says a man charged in connection with the beating of a black man during violent clashes in Charlottesville has agreed to be extradited to Virginia.



Kathy Barfield, deputy clerk of the Monroe County Magistrate Court in Georgia, says 33-year-old Alex Michael Ramos appeared before a judge Tuesday. He turned himself in a day before.



Barfield says bond was not addressed at the hearing. For now, Ramos remains in the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.



He faces one count of malicious wounding in the attack on DeAndre Harris, which was captured in photos and video that went viral.



In an interview with Atlanta TV station WGCL, Ramos said he hit Harris once and called the incident "a defensive attack."

