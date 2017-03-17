Cold destroys one-third of cherry blossoms, 'brilliant display' still expected

The 95th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is in full bloom and runs until April 15th along East and West Potomac Parks 03 April, 2007 in Washington, DC. The festival commemorates Japan's gift of 3,020 trees to the US in 1912 as a symbol of the two countries friendship. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C.’s mid-March cold snap has killed some of the beloved cherry tree blossoms, but there will still be plenty of pink around the Tidal Basin this spring, National Mall officials assured the public Friday.

Fifty-percent of the Yoshino trees are a total loss this season because of the sustained cold temperatures. These trees are the most abundant variety of cherry trees around the Tidal Basin, making up 70 percent of the all trees maintained by the National Park Service.

This means 65 percent of the trees were not damaged and will hit peak bloom this year.

“To be clear, we are in unchartered territory here,” said Mike Litterst, chief of communications with the National Mall. “This is something that has never happened in the 105-year history of the cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin.”

And now, we don’t know exactly when those trees will hit peak bloom. The snow and cold wiped out the scientific ways horticulturalists determine the typical four-day peak period. Instead, they’re using indicators on the trees and the weather forecast.

With all of that in mind, the Yoshino trees are expected to peak sometime next weekend into the following week, Litterst said, which would coincide with the kick off ceremony of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Other trees are expected to hit their peak April 10 to 13.

While there will be fewer blooms and the color might not be as dense around the Tidal Basin, you can still expect to see plenty of pink.

“For those visitors who come every year, I think you’ll see a slight difference,” said Gay Vietzke, superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks. “But none the less, for those who are coming for the first time or who just love this celebrating of spring here in the nation’s capital, there will be a brilliant display of the white and pink blooms.”

So far, there are no indications the damaged blossoms are hurting tourism. Hotel numbers are staying steady and website numbers are up 20 percent over last year, according to Diana Mayhew, president of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

