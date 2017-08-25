Officials investigate death of Fort Bragg soldier

(Photo: Getty Images)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - A soldier at Fort Bragg has died and officials are trying to determine what happened.



Local media outlets reported that 27-year-old Spc. Myles A. Miller of Marion, Indiana, died Tuesday at the Fort Bragg hospital.



The 18th Field Artillery Brigade said the cause of death is under investigation. Miller was assigned to a forward support company in the brigade.



He was a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear specialist. He joined the Army in 2015, and Fort Bragg was his first duty station.



Officials said he had been deployed to the Middle East last year as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

